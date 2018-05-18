Shaq is selling his shack. Basketball legend and sport commentator Shaquille O’Neal just listed his Florida mansion for sale.

The 12-bedroom, 15-bath home could be yours for a cool $28 million.

O’Neal recently moved to Atlanta, and decided it was time to part with his longtime home, which he has owned since 1993. Back then, he bought it for a mere $3.95 million.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Danial Natoli will be marketing the 31,000 square foot Floridian mansion, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“This one-of-a-kind estate was designed for one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA,’’ Natoli said. “Every exquisite detail has been curated to deliver the ultimate luxury living experience.’’

The house is in Isleworth, a posh private golf club community, and boasts a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, a theater, themed rooms, and an outdoor area dubbed “Shaq-apulco” that includes a 95-foot-long pool complete with a waterfall.

