Default solutions provider and 2018 HW Tech100 winner Equator, an Altisource business unit, appoints William Mueller as its new national sales director.

The company explained that Mueller’s industry knowledge and extensive list of executive contacts permits him to work closely with servicing executives and the investor community. He will identify organization’s technology needs, and deliver solutions that offer greater workflow efficiencies, transparency, compliance management and robust vendor resources, the company said.

Mueller’s industry experience includes 10 years within the residential mortgage default servicing space as a management and operations executive. Prior to joining Equator, he was a national sales representative at UR Real Estate Services, CEO at iServe Real Estate Operations and REP manager at NRT REOexperts.