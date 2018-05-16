Casey Crawford, former NFLer and CEO of Movement Mortgage, joined HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for the latest edition of his podcast: “The Winner’s Circle.” Crawford also appeared on a recent cover of HousingWire magazine.

During the discussion, Crawford reflects on his childhood and time in the NFL, notably playing a Super Bowl under Jon Gruden. He also talks about building morale among his 4,000 or so employees via personal-wealth contests at work.

But games and sports are no longer his strongest passions. In fact, he believes minorities need to be encouraged to buy homes much more than they are today.

Sponsor Content

“The low rate of black homeownership is a problem,” he says. Here’s what he is doing to fix it. Enjoy!