Arbor Realty Trust, a real estate company specializing in investment for multifamily, seniors housing, and healthcare real estate, announced plans to make a public offering of 5.5 million shares.

At its current stock price, that translates to roughly $51.3 million that the company could raise through this offering.

According to its release, Arbor will use the net proceeds to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

JMP Securities is the book-running manager for the offering.