Hunt Mortgage has hired Kevin Chadwick to helm its multifamily financing operations in the Rocky Mountain and Western regions of the U.S.

As managing director, Chadwick will be responsible for conventional loan production along with the origination of debt and equity products for multifamily and other commercial assets in those regions.

"We are actively expanding our presence in the Western and Rocky Mountain regions of the country," Hunt Mortgage Group Senior Managing Director Vic Clark said in a statement.

"The area is ripe with opportunity and continues to experience solid underlying real estate fundamentals. Adding to the local team in the area enables us to better serve the rapidly growing needs of local developers and investors," he added.

Before joining Hunt Mortgage, Chadwick was a principal at Terrix Financial Corporation for more than 16 years. Before that, he held positions at Lincoln Property Company and NorthMarq Capital.

"While much of Kevin's focus in recent years has been multifamily fixed rate and interim bridge financing, he also has extensive experience in office, retail, and industrial properties," Clark said. "He is known for his ability to work closely with clients to find creative solutions to all their financing needs. We are confident the combination of his expertise with the Company's extensive product array, will help us achieve our regional growth goals."