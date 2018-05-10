Property resource database provider and 2018 HW Tech100 winner ATTOM Data Solutions announced the launch of ATTOM List, a new online marketing list creation platform.

The company explained that the new platform allows users to access public record tax, deed, mortgage and foreclosure data for nearly 155 million U.S. properties to create targeted direct marketing lists in minutes.

ATTOM List replaces a marketing list platform previously offered through its subsidiary RealtyTrac, the company explained. The platform features an expanded data footprint with more than 30 million additional properties and the company boasts that it features more than double the number of data selects for more precise targeting of prospects.

Sponsor Content

“Not only does ATTOM List offer a much broader and deeper superset of premium property data, it is also a more intuitive platform with an industry-standard interface, making it easily accessible for brand new users as well as instantly familiar for direct marketing veterans,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM Data Solutions. “We believe this improved marketing list platform will advance our mission of increasing real estate transparency, and we look forward to seeing how entrepreneurs leverage ATTOM List to grow their businesses.”

“The ATTOM List interface allows users to search and filter by location based on both the property address and the owner mailing address — with filters available at the state, metro (MSA and CBSA), city, ZIP and census tract level. Users can also search based on the location of lender,” the company said in a press release.

ATTOM explained the new platform also provides new map search and radius search options for users with flexible ways to identify properties and owners based on distance from a specified location or on a custom polygon created by the user. The radius search includes an option to enter or upload multiple ZIP codes, and users can also utilize the radius search based on quantity of property records rather than distance.

The company added that the data used in the platform will be updated daily directly from ATTOM's Data Warehouse. Here’s a list of filter options users can utilize in the platform, from the company:

Individual or institutional owner

Owner occupancy status

Owner vesting type (joint tenants, trust, tenants in common, etc.)

Cash and quit claim purchases

Purchase date and type (existing home, new home)

Home value (AVM), loan-to-value (LTV) and lendable equity

300+ specific property types under the residential and commercial categories

Property characteristics from attic to year built

Loan balance, position, number of open loans

Pre-foreclosure or foreclosure status, default amount, auction date, lender

“ATTOM List enables customers to efficiently identify just the specific properties and owners they are interested in marketing to, and quickly feed that data into their decisioning stream so that they can make better and more profitable decisions,” said Stephen Meeks, product manager for the new platform.