The particular day of the week homeowners choose to list their home may increase the chances of it selling faster for a couple of reasons.

Using Sunday as a baseline, Wednesday and Thursday appear to have the best relative advantage for listings, according to an analysis by Redfin, a real estate brokerage.

Homeowners seeking to increase their payout should put homes on the market on Wednesday, whereas those seeking to sell faster should list on Thursday, the analysis showed.

While the report did not offer a particular reason for why, homes listed on Wednesday had $2,023 advantage in sale price over homes listed on Sunday, according to Redfin.

Homes that were listed on Thursday sold at a significantly faster rate within 90 and 180 days than homes listed on any other days of the week.

Strategy and scheduling could explain why these two days outperform the rest.

Wednesday and Thursday correlate to home hunting schedules, and the fresher the listing the higher the expectation of perspective buyers, according to the analysis.

"Serious buyers typically start making their weekend house-hunting plans late in the work week," Redfin Denver agent Karla Kirkpatrick-Adams said.

Also, agents who list homes on these days appeal to the sense of urgency in a competitive low-inventory market. They may overall have a better grasp on pricing, according to the analysis.

"You only get one shot at making a first impression, which is why it's so important to have the right pricing," said Kirkpatrick-Adams. "If you price too high, buyers may dismiss the property outright and never come back.”

According to Redfin’s analysis, if you are looking to place your home on the market, Wednesday or Thursday could be your best bet.