Mortgage lender and servicing giant Mr. Cooper recently rebranded in order to make them more approachable to potential borrowers.

Now, the company has announced it will launch a mobile app that will let its customers get even more out of the relationship.

The new app, Mr. Cooper with Home Intelligence, reworks the monthly spending of customers based on calculations made by the AI-driven platform.

Sponsor Content

In this episode of In the Winner’s Circle, Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney speaks to Kevin Dahlstrom, the chief innovation and marketing officer at Mr. Cooper.

Kevin explains how Home Intelligence saves the average Mr. Cooper customer more than $500 a month. He also points out AI won’t be replacing humans any time soon, the lack of innovation in mortgage servicing and what it was like to steward a massive rebranding effort.

Enjoy listening!

