To keep the pace with its non-prime growth, Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions announced the addition of seven new account executives to expand its coverage nationwide.

The additions come on the heels of a record-breaking first quarter for the non-Agency lender, and its expansion into commercial and multifamily lending. Joining the company is Mary Moehring, who will be based in Sacramento; Reginald Ross, who will be based in Dallas; Peter Ronga, who will be based in New Jersey, Mike Dattorre, who will be based in Connecticut; Rudy Pineda, who will work on the inside sales team; and Laurie Cullen and Mel King, who will both be based in Missouri.

“With each passing month, more brokers are looking to expand their product offering to include non-QM. These new AEs will help expand our footprint, and educate brokers and correspondents on the value of working with the leader in the non-QM space.” said SVP of Sales and Marketing for Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions Tom Hutchens.

The executives are looking forward to stepping into their new roles.

“Using sincerity and integrity as barometers for value, the organizational culture at Angel Oak thrives on innovation, provides opportunity and offers sustainability,” said Moehring in a press release. “With exponential growth on the horizon in 2018 I look forward to going from good to great at Angel Oak.”

Cullen said she aims to bridge the gap between good risk deserving borrowers that do not necessarily fit in agency boxes.

Ross explained that he wants to be an integral part of an already successful organization, and create equal opportunities for everyone to achieve the dream of homeownership, according to the company's release.

Angel Oak added that they will continue with its aggressive growth plans for 2018 and seek to expand its coverage by adding more account executives, the company added it is seeking underwriters and support staff in the Atlanta and Dallas markets.