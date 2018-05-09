Stearns Lending announced the launch of new custom mortgage mobile app that provides brokers and borrowers a personalized lending process.

The app, bsnap, is free and available to download on both Google’s Play store and Apple’s App Store. The company explained the app provides brokers and borrowers a secure way to communicate at any time. The app streamlines the lending process by allowing easy access to documents, and borrowers are able to digitally sign forms, view loan details, track their loan status and tentative closing dates, the company explained in a press release.

“Today’s buyers are looking for a better way. They’re asking for and expecting the ability to apply for loans online, from anywhere, using their phones—and they prefer brokers who provide faster approvals and a simpler, easier experience,” said David Schneider, CEO of Stearns. “We know the launch of bsnap will push the industry to a new and better place for buyers and brokers.”