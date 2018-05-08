Movement Mortgage is allowing LendingLife readers a first look at some of their sales-expansion plans.

Being officially announced later today, Movement Mortgage, a national top 10 retail mortgage lender, named new sales leadership in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

The mortgage lender wants to increase recruiting and production in the region.

Sponsor Content

“Chris Shelton, Mike Brennan and David Massey are three of the most successful servant leaders in our industry,” says Movement National Sales Director Deran Pennington. “They will bring a deep commitment to both people and communities in these important growth markets, and help Movement continue to reach our goal of becoming the top purchase mortgage lender in every community we serve.”

The company explains more in a statement: