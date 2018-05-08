Movement Mortgage is allowing LendingLife readers a first look at some of their sales-expansion plans.
Being officially announced later today, Movement Mortgage, a national top 10 retail mortgage lender, named new sales leadership in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
The mortgage lender wants to increase recruiting and production in the region.
“Chris Shelton, Mike Brennan and David Massey are three of the most successful servant leaders in our industry,” says Movement National Sales Director Deran Pennington. “They will bring a deep commitment to both people and communities in these important growth markets, and help Movement continue to reach our goal of becoming the top purchase mortgage lender in every community we serve.”
The company explains more in a statement:
Regional Director Chris Shelton will expand his thriving Kentucky territory to include southern Ohio and Indiana. He will oversee major markets such as Cincinnati and Columbus. Shelton has excelled leading a region that includes Kentucky, parts of Tennessee and the Carolinas to more than $3 billion in annual loan production.
Regional Director Mike Brennan will expand his growing northeast region to include northern Ohio, including the Cleveland metro area. Brennan has led record-setting growth in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey since joining Movement in 2015, including a 50 percent increase in volume in 2017.
Regional Director David Massey will expand his territory to lead Movement’s efforts in Michigan, including the Detroit metro area. Massey was recently promoted to regional director after serving as one of Movement’s most successful market leaders. He has 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry.