ZipLogix announced a partnership with software company, Glide, to create Glide Form, an application that allows members of the California Association of Realtors to have sellers file Transfer Disclosure Documents digitally.

This is a first for the mortgage industry according to ZipLogix’s statement, and evidence of the groundswell moving the home buying and selling process toward full digitalization.

“There are more than 400,000 property owners struggling through these forms manually each year in California,” Glide CEO Sebastian Tonkin said in a statement.

“We’re excited to put an end to this headache for everyone, and we see our partnership with ZipLogix as an important first step toward enabling a more modern client experience for real estate professionals everywhere.”

The program will function much like TurboTax, with step-by-step instructions guiding sellers through the process more quickly and painlessly than previously possible. ZipLogix statement indicated its feeling that this will increase the accuracy and completeness of these forms, reducing risk while maximizing efficiency.

“The Glide interface has delivered a better client experience than trying to send handwritten forms back-and-forth and then explaining that there was missing information over the phone,” said San Francisco-based Paragon real estate agent Ruth Krishnan who used Glide during a beta testing period, according to ZipLogix’s release.

“I also felt that the seller was spending more time reading the disclosure questions and really answering things more thoroughly. This in turn provided more complete and accurate information for buyers. Even in the case they can make it face-to-face I will probably still make it part of our disclosure review meeting.”