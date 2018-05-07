Late Thursday, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted, forcing the evacuation of thousands and destroying 26 homes… and counting. 

The eruption began as the volcano began smoking, and cracks in the ground began to shoot out lava and toxic sulfur dioxide gas.

ABC News reports the lava spewed into the air even reached hundreds of feet, as shown in their tweet below of a video taken Saturday.

But the volcano shows no signs of slowing down, and some experts predict it could be weeks before residents are allowed to return to their homes.

So far, of the nine tweets President Donald Trump sent out before noon ET on Monday, none commented on the ongoing eruptions in Hawaii. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, however, said that FEMA has been on the ground in the area, and is prepared to send in more help, if needed.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, also chimed in, telling residents to stay safe and continue to watch for updates.