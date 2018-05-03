Nonbank mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans announced on Thursday it has named Justin Lally to the role of senior vice president, recapture and direct to consumer.

Lally will report into Chad Smith, who was recently named executive vice president and head of recapture and direct to consumer efforts. Lally will directly leverage the Caliber servicing portfolio of more than 650,000 customers, the company explained in a press release.

Prior to joining Caliber, Lally held senior-level positions in production for First Direct Lending, Discover Home Loans and LendingTree.

"We are delighted to welcome Justin to the team. His extensive experience in Production and his focus on the consumer make him perfectly suited for this important position at Caliber," Russ Smith, Caliber’s executive vice president of production, said

Chad Smith added, "I'm excited to have Justin join our team as we continue to build an industry-leading team providing financial solutions for Caliber's extensive customer base, which continues to be among the largest of any nonbank financial institution."