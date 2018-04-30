Walker & Dunlop recently announced the addition of Shannon Rex as senior vice president on its capital markets team. Rex is based out of the company’s Plantation, Florida office and will oversee securing financing for owners and developers of all commercial real estate asset classes.

“Shannon is an ideal addition to Walker & Dunlop as we continue to expand the size and expertise of our Capital Markets group,” Capital Markets Chief Production Officer Bill Wein said. “He has a long track record of working on marquis transactions in the South Florida market and has developed an extensive network of clients and capital providers. We are thrilled to welcome Shannon to the team."

Rex brings more than 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry to his new role.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Rex was the founder and managing principal of Rex Capital Group, a real estate investment banking firm with a focus on raising capital for a wide range of commercial real estate projects. He previously worked for several commercial real estate firms in the South Florida area, where he gained experience sourcing debt and equity for a wide range of asset classes.