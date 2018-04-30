LRES, a residential and commercial real estate services company, announced Monday that it promoted Mark Johnson to company president.

The company explained that Johnson’s skills have set him apart. After being hired on as the chief strategy officer at LRES, he spearheaded numerous core company initiatives while developing partnerships that the company said are propelling its growth.

The company explained how Johnson’s promotion will enable it to enter into its next phase of growth.

“Since joining LRES just over a year ago, Mark has proven himself to be a forward-looking and visionary leader,” LRES CEO Roger Beane said. “Johnson implemented actionable strategic priorities based on changing market conditions by evolving technical advances, allowing him to better understand the industry’s competitive landscape.”

“His passion to improve the valuation industry through efficient workflows and advanced data and science will influence our corporate objectives and initiatives as we enter the next phase of our growth,” Beane said.

Johnson’s experience includes more than 20 years of executive experience with Fortune 500 companies in the mortgage industry. Prior to LRES, he served as division president of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings and as division president and chief operating officer of Lender Processing Services.

Johnson said he is thrilled about his new role, “LRES is a great company with strong leadership, and a desire to leverage all of the latest technology, data, and analytical tools that are available. It is an exciting time for LRES and the industry.”