Freddie Mac announced Monday that it hired Ricardo Anzadula to serve as executive vice president and senior legal advisor to Freddie Mac CEO Donald Layton.

Anzadula will take up his new role as of May.

Anzadula will be taking the place of Freddie Mac Executive Vice President—General Counsel and Corporate Secretary William McDavid, who will be retiring at the end of 2018.

Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Anzadula was executive vice president and general counsel of MetLife from 2012 to 2017. Earlier in his career, Anzadula held senior positions in the legal department of the Hartford Financial Services Group from 2007 to 2012.

Anzadula began his legal career at the law firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton, where he became a partner in 1999.

In a statement, Layton noted the importance of McDavid to Freddie Mac’s operations and welcomed Anzadula to the company.

“For six years, Bill McDavid has driven the legal and regulatory strategy that helped transform Freddie Mac into a fundamentally better company. His counsel will be sorely missed,” Layton said in a statement.

“At the same time, we welcome to Freddie Mac Ricardo Anzadula, an accomplished attorney and experienced general counsel whose experience and advice will be invaluable as we prepare for the future,” Layton added.