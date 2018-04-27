Digital insurance agency and 2018 HousingWire Tech100 winner Matic announced recently it has named Shahrzad “Shaz” Kojouri as vice president of legal and compliance.

Kojouri, a licensed attorney with more than 15 years of experience in corporate compliance, will have responsibility over corporate governance, regulatory compliance and vendor management at Matic. Prior to joining Matic, Kojouri was assistant general counsel for nonprofit student loan provider AccessLex Institute.

Before joining AccessLex Institute, Kojouri oversaw regulatory compliance testing and Consumer Finance Protection Bureau readiness for mortgage lender New Penn Financial. She joined New Penn in 2009, in the aftermath of the subprime mortgage crisis, and guided the lender through intense regulatory changes.

“Matic’s strategic partners count on us to hold ourselves to the highest standards in regulatory compliance and corporate governance, and we take that commitment very seriously,” said Matic CEO Aaron Schiff. “We welcome Shaz to the team and look forward to working with her to deliver an even higher level of compliance assurance to our customers.”

“Spending much of the last 10 years inside a top national lender has allowed me to bring a thorough and nuanced understanding of mortgage regulations to my work with Matic,” said Kojouri, who officially joined in the Matic team in January. “I look forward to helping Matic and its clients navigate these complex regulations with confidence.”