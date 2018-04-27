Retail mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate announced this week it selected 2018 HousingWire Tech100 winner Total Expert as its strategic technology partner to deploy Red Arrow Connect, the lender’s new proprietary marketing operating system.



The system is designed to bring together best-in-class marketing tools and existing industry leading technology, custom built by Guaranteed Rate’s in-house technology team, Total Expert explained in a press release.

“As part of Guaranteed Rate’s commitment to leading the industry in innovation, we selected Total Expert as a partner who most closely aligns with our needs and vision for the future,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Operating Officer Nikolaos Athanasiou. “Total Expert demonstrated its ability to scale to our needs, allowing us to customize our existing best-in-class technology platform. This streamlines the process for our loan officers to make it easier to build their brand and generate more business.”

Total Expert provides a centralized marketing system of record and CRM software solution that gives lenders control over branding, messaging, disclosures, cost splits and distribution of any marketing material utilized through the system. The company’s system integrates seamlessly with loan origination systems, pricing engines, and point of sale solutions, allowing lenders to maximize effectiveness.

“Guaranteed Rate has been recognized by numerous publications for being a leader in technology, which demonstrates the company’s ability to be agile and innovative – two words we use to describe Total Expert. We’re pleased that our shared vision has translated into a strong partnership,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert.