Mortgage lender-placed insurance protection solutions, insurance products and risk management services provider National General Lender Services have announced the addition of industry veterans Jody Gunderson and Greg Giammario to its executive sales team.

Gunderson and Giammario have been named to executive vice president roles within the company and will be focused on furthering National General Lender Services’ growth through promotion of the company’s focus on exceptional service, compliance and strong performance, the company explained in its press release.

“National General has invested significantly in technology, integrated solutions and facilities to support the Lender Services operation and our continued growth,” said Art Castner, president of National General Lender Services. “The addition of Jody and Greg enhances our leadership team, and their combined expertise and industry experience will add great value to our company and clients. It is an opportune time for servicers to enhance their insurance tracking program and partner with National General.”

Gunderson and Giammario each bring more than 30 years of experience in specialized insurance products and services to their new role and both come to National General after serving as senior vice presidents with Assurant. Gunderson, who was named a HousingWire Woman of Influence in 2017, also previously served as a vice president at Bank of America.