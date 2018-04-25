Digital Risk, an origination, due diligence, compliance and technology services company that partners with mortgage, consumer lending and financial services companies, announced its new head of diligence services.

In her new role, Sadie Gurley will help deploy new integrated solutions, facilitate access to loan information from its client systems and boost loan evaluation services. Moving forward, Digital Risk explained its clients can expect faster and more efficient due diligence at a time when the secondary market is growing rapidly.

“Sadie's background in the mortgage space will allow her to provide a unique leadership role in growing the Diligence Services Group,” said Jeff Taylor, Digital Risk co-founder and managing director. “We're fortunate to have her guiding an experienced team.”

Previously, Gurley served at Goldman Sachs as its vice president, and holds more than 20 years of experience in mortgage banking and real estate. While at Goldman, Gurley was responsible for the asset backed securities and mortgage trading desks, where she oversaw buying and securitizing mortgages, auto loans, manufactured housing and other asset classes.

After leaving Goldman, Gurley was founder and managing partner of GreenLake Investment Partners, an investment vehicle focused on rehabilitation and reselling bank-owned or real estate owned assets.

“At a time when proper implementation of TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure is straining the resources of financial institutions, the industry is needs transformative, agile due diligence solutions and technologies,” Gurley said. “I look forward to leading an innovative team in their efforts to provide next-generation due diligence services to Digital Risk clients.”

Gurley also previously spent time at Fortress Investment Group, where she served as manager of a prime, subprime and manufactured housing whole loan and securities portfolio, as well as Marathon Asset Management, where she was a managing director and a senior portfolio manager focused on the residential mortgage and asset-backed marketplace.