Executive Vice President Rick Sharga is back at Carrington Mortgage Services. Here he joins Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for the podcast series In The Winner's Circle, which focuses on the people who crush it daily in the mortgage finance space. Sharga explains why the new nonprime is nothing like the old subprime and how they plan to reach millions of Millennials and turn them into homeowners. Plus, Sharga shares his thoughts on automation in the real estate and mortgage lending spaces. Will Realtors one day be replaced by robots? What about at Carrington, are there tech advances there that Rick can share? Get those answers and more in the latest In The Winner's Circle podcast.