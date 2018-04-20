National verification specialist Veri-Tax announced this week the addition of Veri-Tax Verification of Employment/Income as an eligible report for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter validation service.



Lenders enrolled in Fannie Mae’s DU service now with access to Veri-Tax’s Verification of Employment/Income with Day 1 Certainty, the company explained in a press release.



“Unlike other providers with more diffused focus, we are a verification specialist committed to the relentless pursuit of learning and fulfilling our 'customer happiness' promise every day,” said Nick Lim, CEO of Veri-Tax. “In that spirit, we are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Fannie Mae team in advancing our industry-leading capabilities and we are proud to continue to earn their trust and confidence. Following up on the successful integration of our 4506-T Income Verification services last year, combining our competitively superior Verification of Employment/Income service with the innovative Day 1 Certainty protections, speed and efficiencies truly creates a compelling value for our customers.”