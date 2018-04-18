ServiceLink, a national provider of transaction services for the mortgage and finance industries, announced yesterday it has named Sean Galaise as national sales executive of default services.

Galaise joins ServiceLink with more than 15 years of managing sales and operations experience within the lending and loan servicing mortgage default industry. In his new role, Galaise will focus on ServiceLink’s auction sales strategy, leveraging his experience managing auction activity and high-risk assets.

Galaise has experience with several companies such as EMC Mortgage, JPMorgan Chase, Caliber Home Loans and The Five Star Institute.

Galaise brings ServiceLink a particular strength in the field services sales area, as he spent the last three years representing a nationwide asset management and field service provider, the company explained in their announcement.