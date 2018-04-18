Altisource, a provider of services and technologies to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced this week that it has named Patrick McClain as senior vice president, Hubzu Auction Services.

In his new role, McClain will be responsible for driving the growth of Hubzu’s residential online marketing and auction business. McClain will report to Joseph Davila, president of servicer solutions, the company said in a press release.

McClain will oversee product innovation for the company's online auction, live auction, short sale, claims without conveyance of title and national brokerage services businesses along with Hubzu’s client management program and business development strategy, the company explained.

Sponsor Content

“Patrick has deep and highly-relevant product expertise and a broad industry network,” said Davila. “Hubzu is one of the largest online real estate auction services platforms in the country. We welcome Patrick’s entrepreneurial approach, significant industry experience and demonstrated operational expertise as we look to substantially grow Hubzu and stay at the forefront in this market.”

McClain comes to Altisource from Auction.com, where he served as senior vice president, asset management. McClain oversaw operations of Auction.com’s REO business unit, which included company's asset management, contracting, title and closing groups. During his 20-year tenure in the mortgage and real estate industry, McClain also held senior executive asset management roles at GMAC Mortgage and Atlas Nationwide.

“The real estate auction space is dynamic and continues to evolve,” said Altisource Chief Revenue Officer John Vella. “Adding talent like Patrick, along with our scale and innovative solutions, positions Hubzu as the leading provider of real estate auction services for home buyers and sellers and an indispensable partner for our clients.”

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.