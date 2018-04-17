This week, secondary marketing automation and services provider Optimal Blue announced the launch of real-time social media compliance monitoring.

The solutions company explained the launch of this service is the subsequent phase of its service to address the growing industry need to monitor social and digital media communications within a regulatory framework.

“This release of fully-automated monitoring functionality complements the current compliance auditing capabilities by providing a thorough solution set to seamlessly manage the inherent compliance risks associated with the rapid growth of social media usage in the mortgage industry,” the company explained in a press release.

Sponsor Content

Optimal Blue said the new real-time monitoring functionality is unlike any other service being offered in the mortgage space today. Relevant mortgage ‘trigger terms’ are built in to the Optimal Blue platform enabling the system to crawl the internet in search of potential infractions across corporate digital properties or a loan officer’s social networking profile. Customized trigger terms can also be added for specific organizational needs and, as the company explained, when identified, an alert is delivered in real-time to encourage a fast response, which will lower compliance risk and limit reputational damage.

“In today’s social media landscape, it is imperative to take a proactive approach,” explained Scott Happ, CEO of Optimal Blue. “By introducing a comprehensive monitoring module, clients can easily detect and resolve issues before they become costly. This also creates a phenomenal opportunity to train staff and loan officers regarding the compliance responsibilities related to social and digital media.”