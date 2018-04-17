WFG National Title Insurance Company, a national title insurance and settlement services provider, is growing its presence in Washington by acquiring Inland Professional Title.

Inland is a title and settlement services provider that serves the Okanogan and Spokane counties in Washington. The company has five offices in those counties and 65 employees.

Now, the company will part of the WFG National family of companies.

Sponsor Content

WFG National is a subsidiary of Williston Financial Group, which also owns WFG Lender Services, a provider of title, closing and settlement services, and Valutrust Solutions, which provides vendor management technology and appraisal management services to banks and lenders.

According to the companies, former owner/county manager Kevin Ferguson will become an executive vice president with Inland Professional Title and continue to manage the operation, which will soon change its name to WFG National Title Company of Eastern WA.

“We are delighted and honored to be able to add the Inland Professional staff and client base to the WFG community,” said Patrick Stone, chairman and CEO for Williston Financial Group. “Like WFG, Inland Professional Title has always regarded itself as a part of its clients’ process, and has conducted its business with the upmost professionalism.”