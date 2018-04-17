LERETA, a national real estate tax and flood service provider, announced Tuesday morning that is has added Bill Theisinger as the company’s chief technology officer.

Theisinger brings nearly 20 years of technology experience to his new role with LERETA, where he will focus on “creating business platforms that allow for greater efficiencies both internally and for the company’s customers,” the company said in a release.

Prior to joining LERETA, Theisinger spent five years working for YP.com, building data platforms and infrastructure to support the Yellow Pages.

He also ran his own business, Snipvue, which is focused on the evolution of technology opportunities in the genetics space.

Earlier in his career, Theisinger worked at IdeaLab, a tech incubator in Pasadena, California, and at GoTo.com, which was bought by Yahoo.

“During Bill’s 20-year professional career, he has proven himself as a strong leader and out-of-the-box thinker with a compelling mix of business, technology and personal acumen,” said John Walsh, CEO of LERETA. “We are excited to have him onboard to help create real business value through ground-breaking solutions.”

Theisinger said that he is excited by the opportunity at LERETA.

“Developing advanced technology is in my DNA,” Theisinger said. “LERETA has given me the opportunity to create unique offerings, and I am looking forward to the team creating revolutionary solutions for our clients.”