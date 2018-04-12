Freddie Mac is arguably the nation’s leading multifamily lender — and it just promoted from within two of its leaders.

Historically, nearly 90% of the eligible rental homes Freddie Mac Multifamily finances go to families with low to moderate incomes.

Today, Freddie Mac added two new officers to its Multifamily line of business to help continue with that very same vision.

Pamela Dent has been promoted to vice president, Multifamily Asset Management while Ian Ouwerkerk has been elevated to vice president, Multifamily Underwriting.

“As our business continues to grow, we are developing new ways to meet the needs of the market—and new leaders to address these opportunities,” said David Brickman, executive vice president and head of Freddie Mac Multifamily, about the promotions.

Both Dent and Ouwerkerk are Freddie Mac long-timers, being at the firm for more than 7 years and 10 years, respectively.

Ouwerkerk most recently led the Southeast underwriting team. “During that time, Mr. Ouwerkerk has exercised exceptional skill at balancing credit risk management while finding innovative solutions for our sponsors and lenders. He has been instrumental in executing several of our large complex deals over the last few years,” the company said in a release.

Ouwerkerk will now oversee the conventional underwriting teams in the Central and Southeast regions and play a leadership role in Freddie Mac’s large regional pool transactions across the country.

Dent will continue to oversee Freddie Mac Multifamily special servicing, including asset resolution, real estate owned properties, borrower transactions, structured transactions and securitized transactions.

Dent will now lead asset management activities for multifamily — owning and maintaining the asset management component of Freddie Mac’s servicing standards.