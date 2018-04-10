Auction.com, a real estate marketplace and a recent honoree as member of the HousingWire Magazine HW Tech100, announced this week that it is naming Min Alexander as its new chief operating officer.

As Auction.com’s COO, Alexander will lead a team of 800 employees who manage the sale of over 140,000 listings annually. Alexander’s team will include the more than 500 remote Auction.com auctioneers and local market real estate specialists that host over 16,000 auctions annually.

Additionally, Alexander will be a “key influencer of the strategic development of Auction.com's marketing, data science and technology initiatives,” the company said in a release.

Alexander will replace Javid Jaberi, who is retiring as COO of Auction.com.

“Javid has been instrumental for the growth and success of Auction.com, as well as a mentor to me,” Jason Allnutt, general manager of Auction.com, said. “He will hold a special place in the hearts and minds of our teams, and will forever be an important part of the Auction.com story.”

According to Allnut, Jaberi will stay with the company through the end of the year, serving as an advisor to ease the transition to Alexander.

Alexander brings more than 18 years of real estate experience to Auction.com. Prior to joining the company, Alexander served as senior vice president of real estate services for Altisource Portfolio Solutions, where she oversaw the business' real estate portfolio and auction services.

During her time at Altisource, Alexander was named one of HousingWire Magazine’s Women of Influence in 2017.

“As we continue to drive innovation and optimize real estate disposition, we rely on the best and brightest minds in the industry to steer our teams, buyers and sellers in the right direction,” Allnutt said. “Min’s proven leadership, knowledge and experience aligns her with our company's culture and will keep us moving ‘Beyond the Bid.’ I look forward working with Min and witnessing the success she brings to Auction.com.”