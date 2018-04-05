Fintech company, and recent 2018 HW Tech100 winner, TMS announced this week it launched a mobile app for its SIME servicing platform.

TMS explained in a press release that the SIME, which stands for Servicing Intelligence Made Easy, servicing app brings “a total homeownership experience to its customers,” marking the first app of its kind in the servicing space.

The SIME app, known as TMS Happinest Mobile, is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play. The company said the app is meant to create a new dynamic relationship between a homeowner and their servicer, adding that whichever way the homeowner wants to connect, whether it’s online, by phone, or through messaging, the app gives members a way to directly get in touch with TMS.

What can you expect in version 1.0 of the app? TMS said that users are able to access their account, see statements and transaction histories, make mortgage payments, and easily upload and submit documents for their loan directly from their mobile phone. Users are able to take a photo of the document from their mobile device or select it from their files, making it easier than ever to connect with our expert team members.

“We have a vision that customers should be able to interact and communicate with us in all imaginable ways as it relates to homeownership, and this app is the centerpiece for that,” said TMS President Ali Vafai. “From this vision and foundation, we built an app that can meet our customers on their terms and equip them with the tools and resources they need for a happy homeownership experience.”

TMS said this was “only the beginning” and announced its plans to roll out updates throughout this year. The company said versions 2.0 and 3.0 will have additional features that don’t yet exist in the mortgage servicing space.

“We want to set the new standard for how borrowers should be digitally communicated with for the life of their loan and make it a joyful experience well beyond the closing table,” said Vafai. “This latest tech installment comes on the heels of our total homeownership platform Happinest and proves to our members that we will stand by our promise to Grow Happiness through game-changing technology and outstanding customer service.”