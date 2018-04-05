Impac Mortgage Holdings announced Thursday it has hired Libby Cooper as its new SVP of corporate strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger as SVP, chief risk officer.

Before joining Impac, Cooper previously served as head of mortgage operations for Clara Lending, a fintech consumer-direct mortgage platform, since its founding in 2015. Cooper led sales, operations, secondary marketing and oversaw strategy enabling an end-to-end digital mortgage experience for the San Francisco-based company. Prior to Clara, Cooper held leadership positions at Discover Financial Services, LendingTree and SurePoint Lending.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the talented team at Impac and use my experience to support the continued growth of our direct lending, wholesale, and correspondent platforms,” said Cooper, commenting on her new role.

Entsminger, who will serve as the chief risk officer for the company, comes to Impac with more than 18 years of financial services experience and specializes in operational and credit risk. Most recently, she led operations for the consumer direct channel at loanDepot, where she oversaw underwriting, closing and funding, and collateral valuations.

Entsminger previously held a number of operational and risk management leadership roles, including risk management for Nationstar. In addition to her mortgage industry experience, Entsminger is a licensed attorney in California with an emphasis on commercial and residential real estate, mortgage fraud, and general corporate strategy.

“To be welcomed into a company with such an expansive history in the market as well as a positive energy for the company’s trajectory is very exciting. I look forward to contributing to its impending growth," she said.

“We continue to demonstrate an ability to attract top level talent from across the mortgage industry. Libby and Tiffany add a diverse skill set to our senior management team, which will enable us to capitalize on opportunities within the evolving mortgage landscape,” said George Mangiaracina, president of Impac. “We are pleased to welcome both individuals to the Impac family and anticipate them significantly contributing to the company’s forward momentum.”

