Planet Home Lending announced this week that it has added Bill Ervin as vice president of business development.

Ervin, who will be supporting the company’s retail originations channel, brings more than 20 years of mortgage banking industry expertise. He has served at a variety of companies, from technology start-ups to global banks.

Ervin previously served as the senior business development manager at CrossCountry Mortgage and Citibank. While at Citibank, he launched a partnership channel that drove more than $1 billion in annual builder and Realtor mortgage referral volume.

“Ervin is an accomplished mortgage industry executive who’s great at relationship building,” said Planet Financial Group President and CEO Michael Dubeck. “His unique experiences in sales, business development, and technology will help us continue to grow Planet Home Lending’s consumer-direct business.”

Ervin’s technology background includes co-founding Envision Real Estate Software, which was later acquired by ABN AMRO Mortgage Group.

“Planet has a unique value proposition. It’s a ground-floor opportunity for highly productive branches and large-volume loan originators to run a territory or manage an area for a well-funded, mature company that’s pivoting into retail,” Ervin said. “We have experienced, savvy leadership at the helm and the financial backing to grow even in a rising-rate environment.”