Investments
From HW Magazine

Should you be investing in cryptocurrency?

A look at the turbulent world of initial coin offerings

April 2, 2018
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Bitcoin cryptocurrency initial coin offering
F3 hero
Initial coin offerings are the latest red-hot investment trend, seeking to disrupt the traditional means of raising venture capital for startup businesses and firms. The market itself has witnessed an incredible expansion in the last year, but as the cryptocurrency market explodes and new coins flood the market, is the Securities and Exchange Commission looking to cool down its rapid-paced growth? 
To view the full article, please subscribe or login.

Related Articles

SEC says "first ever cryptocurrency backed by real estate" is a fraud

SEC halts $600 million alleged cryptocurrency scam that aimed to revolutionize banking

New cryptocurrency cyber attack appears to be underway

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2018

The 2018 HW Tech100

This year’s HW Tech100 features a much more expansive landscape than ever before. Winners included heavy hitters and innovative disruptors. Even new tech players in the blockchain space are joining the party now. Other exciting developments can be seen on the identity-protection and fraud-prevention sides. But make no mistake, the name of the game in tech, these days, is lending, lending, lending.

Feature

How mortgage companies are capitalizing on their greatest asset: big data

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLending
The evolution from a paper-based process to this era of big data is astounding. Consider that according to IBM, 90% of the world’s data has been created in the last two years. The Internet of Things — your thermostat, refrigerator, even your kid’s Barbie doll — is increasing that data exponentially. For mortgage companies, that data represents a treasure trove more valuable than the gold bars stacked in the vault at the New York Federal Reserve Bank, but only if they can figure out how to harness it for their specific business. Fortunately, scores of fintech companies are ready to help.

Commentary

The pitfalls of depending on automation in post-close valuations

Mark Melikian
Mark Melikian
 Real Estate
Accurate, trustworthy valuations require taking a deeper look. That’s why it’s important to have a valuation expert independently review every valuation report and determine whether it makes sense. The most trustworthy valuation providers have a team of highly trained reviewers on staff who diligently analyze every comparable on a valuation report and ask: “Will a potential buyer consider this property similar to the subject property?”