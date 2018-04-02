From HW Magazine
The pitfalls of depending on automation in post-close valuations
What happens when multiple valuations don't match?
Accurate, trustworthy valuations require taking a deeper look. That’s why it’s important to have a valuation expert independently review every valuation report and determine whether it makes sense. The most trustworthy valuation providers have a team of highly trained reviewers on staff who diligently analyze every comparable on a valuation report and ask: “Will a potential buyer consider this property similar to the subject property?”