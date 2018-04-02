Real Estate
From HW Magazine

The pitfalls of depending on automation in post-close valuations

What happens when multiple valuations don't match?

April 2, 2018
Mark Melikian
KEYWORDS AVMs Valuation
C1 hero
Accurate, trustworthy valuations require taking a deeper look. That’s why it’s important to have a valuation expert independently review every valuation report and determine whether it makes sense. The most trustworthy valuation providers have a team of highly trained reviewers on staff who diligently analyze every comparable on a valuation report and ask: “Will a potential buyer consider this property similar to the subject property?”
To view the full article, please subscribe or login.

Related Articles

The future of valuations

Independent Settlement Services, HouseCanary partner on new automated valuation report

Valuation: Evolution or revolution?

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2018

The 2018 HW Tech100

This year’s HW Tech100 features a much more expansive landscape than ever before. Winners included heavy hitters and innovative disruptors. Even new tech players in the blockchain space are joining the party now. Other exciting developments can be seen on the identity-protection and fraud-prevention sides. But make no mistake, the name of the game in tech, these days, is lending, lending, lending.

Feature

How mortgage companies are capitalizing on their greatest asset: big data

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLending
The evolution from a paper-based process to this era of big data is astounding. Consider that according to IBM, 90% of the world’s data has been created in the last two years. The Internet of Things — your thermostat, refrigerator, even your kid’s Barbie doll — is increasing that data exponentially. For mortgage companies, that data represents a treasure trove more valuable than the gold bars stacked in the vault at the New York Federal Reserve Bank, but only if they can figure out how to harness it for their specific business. Fortunately, scores of fintech companies are ready to help.

Commentary

The pitfalls of depending on automation in post-close valuations

Mark Melikian
Mark Melikian
 Real Estate
Accurate, trustworthy valuations require taking a deeper look. That’s why it’s important to have a valuation expert independently review every valuation report and determine whether it makes sense. The most trustworthy valuation providers have a team of highly trained reviewers on staff who diligently analyze every comparable on a valuation report and ask: “Will a potential buyer consider this property similar to the subject property?”