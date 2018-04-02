Whiteboard Mortgage Software

Whiteboard Mortgage CRM is designed for mortgage professionals and aims to be the most user-friendly and intuitive CRM on the market. Whiteboard Mortgage CRM is powered by The Mortgage Playbook, which includes pre-built, automated marketing plans and materials. Created by top producing industry leaders and professionals, The Mortgage Playbook helps mortgage professionals grow their business with campaigns for the entire loan process and more.

Whiteboard Mortgage CRM comes preloaded with workflow triggers, campaigns, and content that help clients keep in touch with leads through the pre-qualification and application stages, funding, and post-sale follow up. The program offers daily dashboards, real-time reports, and hundreds of ready-made campaigns and templates.

