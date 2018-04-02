Veros

Lending, Servicing, Investments

Sponsor Content

Veros is the technology provider for the Federal Housing Administration’s Electronic Appraisal Delivery portal, as well as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s Uniform Collateral Data Portal. As a result, Veros helps process 70% of all mortgages and 90% of valuations on related mortgage-backed securities issuance, and has handled more than 51 million appraisals to date.

In 2017, Veros introduced a host of new valuation solutions, including VeroDATAFI and VeroPRECISION. Veros created VeroDATAFI to address the UCD mandate and provide lenders with a data management solution that streamlines and automates the secure delivery of UCD files directly to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.VeroPRECISION is a property-specific valuation rules engine that uses Veros’ analytics, AI and machine learning to instantly determine if an AVM is the right valuation tool for the subject property.

veros.com