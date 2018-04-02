ValueLink Software

Lending, Servicing, Real Estate

Sponsor Content

ValueLink’s appraisal management software provides appraisal management companies, lenders, and appraisers with the ability to manage and track all their appraisal orders from a single location, while also maintaining regulatory compliance. The cloud-based system is integrated with major loan origination systems and order management platforms used by lenders, and can be accessed from any location on multiple devices.

In 2017, the company launched Connect, a complete order management platform for appraisers and appraisal companies that allows appraisers to receive orders from multiple lenders and AMCs and manage those orders from a single location. The company also offers CrossCheck, a proprietary appraisal review technology that analyzes appraisal reports for almost 1,000 rules, and alerts reviewers on any potential UAD and non-UAD errors on the report.

valuelinksoftware.com