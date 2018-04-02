Sutherland

Lending, Servicing, Real Estate, Investments

Sutherland’s offerings span the entire mortgage lifecycle including origination, underwriting, pre-funding quality control and compliance review, closing and funding, post-funding QC compliance and loan servicing. Sutherland also delivers solutions including data analytics, robotics processing automation, design thinking, and mobile apps to handle origination and loan modification processes.

Sponsor Content

Powered by Cisco Spark, Sutherland’s mobile app streamlines and expedites the loan modification and loss mitigation process with improved communications and document collection. Customers can upload required documents and submit information via their mobile devices, while offering real-time visibility to the loan servicers as documents are received in the system.

sutherlandglobal.com