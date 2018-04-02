Street Resource Group

Street Resource Group is the only technology and consulting company dedicated solely to the needs of mortgage warehouse lenders. Fifty of the approximately 80 warehouse lenders in the mortgage industry use the company’s technology and services. Street Resource Group’s flagship technology product, the Warehouse Loan System, completely automates the entire mortgage warehousing process and improves efficiency and profits for both warehouse lenders and independent mortgage bankers.

WLS enables lenders to complete a warehouse transaction that used to take two days in less than 10 minutes. For both originators and warehouse lenders, WLS provides an electronic process for requesting and securing warehouse loan funds, thus allowing both parties to reduce per-transaction processing costs.

streetresource.com