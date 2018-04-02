StreamLoan

Lending, Servicing, Real Estate

Sponsor Content

StreamLoan is a mobile-first, cloud-based technology platform. The company brings together all parties of the mortgage process including the real estate agent, borrower and loan officer and their team in a cloud-based collaborative environment. The platform allows real estate agents to source leads for the lender in real time and allows the borrower to go through the entire mortgage process in minutes.

StreamLoan is directly connected to over 15,000 financial institutions and is LOS agnostic, meaning that it can easily integrate with any LOS platforms. StreamLoan user growth over the previous 12 months was more than 600% growth for lending users, more than 1,000% growth in borrower users and more than 250% growth in real estate agents on the platform.

streamloan.io