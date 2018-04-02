Simplifile

Lending, Real Estate

Sponsor Content

Simplifile has partnered with Docutech to combine Docutech’s Solex eClosing solution with Simplifile’s services. As a result, Simplifile helps deliver the superior functionality of a digitally streamlined eSign, eNotarization and e-recording to settlement agents, lenders and borrowers.

In addition to e-recording, Simplifile has also developed collaboration and post closing tools to facilitate a more seamless solution experience of eClosing and beyond for agents, lenders and borrowers. Using Simplifile Collaboration, lenders and settlement agents can securely share, receive, track, validate, and communicate on documents and fees to reduce the risk of errors on closing documents, ensure a seamless closing process and create an audit trail for compliance.

simplifile.com