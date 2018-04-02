Secured Legal Services Group

Servicing

Sponsor Content

Secured Legal is committed to replacing the current hierarchical model of law firm-servicer relationships with peer-to-peer interactivity using a web-based client portal. Secured Legal’s client portal allows for real-time collaboration where attorneys and servicers use the same platform, rather than redundant systems.

Transparency, efficiency, adaptability and accountability are key aspects of this technology with potential to transform servicer/attorney landscape. The technology allows Secured Legal to target the small to mid-size servicers who need regional coverage but do not typically have the volume to command the attention of the large firms.

