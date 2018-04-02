Red Bell Real Estate Services

Lending, Servicing, Real Estate, Investments

Red Bell’s Pyramid Platform is a secure web-based portal that uses task driven management to manage REOs, rentals, loss mitigation and short sales. The platform allows workflows, real-time reports, key performance indicators, forms and many other items to be customized quickly and adjusted by client and pool.

Benefits of the platform include live reporting, a data warehouse, the ability to trigger tasks by unit and complete integration with RedBell Real Estate pricing and valuation products. Red Bell’s active REO assets for 2017 increased 137% from the previous year and REO closings in 2017 increased 79% over 2016’s totals.

