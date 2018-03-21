Ellie Mae announced the winners of its 2018 Hall of Fame awards Wednesday at the Ellie Mae Experience conference. Ellie recognizes companies in five separate categories, first announcing the finalists in late December.

The 2018 winners are:

Business growth excellence: Kohler Credit Union and Chemical Bank

and Excellence in compliance automation: Primary Residential Mortgage

Outstanding efficiency and ROI : J.G. Wentworth Home Lending

Digital mortgage excellence: TruHome Solutions

Lender’s Choice for Best Service Provider: DataVerify

“Congratulations to our 2018 Ellie Mae Hall of Fame award winners,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “We are honored to induct these great companies into the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame where they join prior winners who have helped shape the mortgage market by leveraging automation.”

Ellie Mae’s finalists were chosen from among the 2,300 lenders on their platform. The finalists in each category were:

Business Growth Excellence:

Academy Mortgage Corp.

Kohler Credit Union

Chemical Bank

J.G. Wentworth Home Lending – Honorable Mention

Excellence in Compliance Automation:

Primary Residential Mortgage

University Federal Credit Union

First Choice Loan Services – Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention Waterstone Mortgage Corporation – Honorable Mention

Outstanding Efficiency and ROI:

J.G. Wentworth Home Lending

Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Flat Branch Home Loans – Honorable Mention

– Honorable Mention Primary Residential Mortgage. – Honorable Mention

Digital Mortgage Excellence:

Goldstar Mortgage Financial Group

TruHome Solutions

Lenders’ Choice for Best Service Provider:

Arch Mortgage Insurance Company

DataVerify

Credit Plus

Fidelity National Financial

First American Mortgage Solutions

Radian Guaranty

This year, the awards were presented by Gen. Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan and retired four-star general, and Amy Purdy, the top-ranked adaptive snowboarder in the U.S.