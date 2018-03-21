Ellie Mae announced the winners of its 2018 Hall of Fame awards Wednesday at the Ellie Mae Experience conference. Ellie recognizes companies in five separate categories, first announcing the finalists in late December.
The 2018 winners are:
- Business growth excellence: Kohler Credit Union and Chemical Bank
- Excellence in compliance automation: Primary Residential Mortgage
- Outstanding efficiency and ROI: J.G. Wentworth Home Lending
- Digital mortgage excellence: TruHome Solutions
- Lender’s Choice for Best Service Provider: DataVerify
“Congratulations to our 2018 Ellie Mae Hall of Fame award winners,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “We are honored to induct these great companies into the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame where they join prior winners who have helped shape the mortgage market by leveraging automation.”
Ellie Mae’s finalists were chosen from among the 2,300 lenders on their platform. The finalists in each category were:
Business Growth Excellence:
- Academy Mortgage Corp.
- Kohler Credit Union
- Chemical Bank
- J.G. Wentworth Home Lending – Honorable Mention
Excellence in Compliance Automation:
- Primary Residential Mortgage
- University Federal Credit Union
- First Choice Loan Services – Honorable Mention
- Waterstone Mortgage Corporation – Honorable Mention
Outstanding Efficiency and ROI:
- J.G. Wentworth Home Lending
- Wyndham Capital Mortgage
- Flat Branch Home Loans – Honorable Mention
- Primary Residential Mortgage. – Honorable Mention
Digital Mortgage Excellence:
- Goldstar Mortgage Financial Group
- TruHome Solutions
Lenders’ Choice for Best Service Provider:
- Arch Mortgage Insurance Company
- DataVerify
- Credit Plus
- Fidelity National Financial
- First American Mortgage Solutions
- Radian Guaranty
This year, the awards were presented by Gen. Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan and retired four-star general, and Amy Purdy, the top-ranked adaptive snowboarder in the U.S.