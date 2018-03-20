Mortgage servicer LoanCare, a ServiceLink company, announced Tuesday that Rodney Moss will succeed Gene Ross in as the company’s executive vice president of strategy and business development. The move comes after Ross’ retirement after almost three decades at the company.

"LoanCare would not be the company it is today without Gene's leadership," said Dave Worrall, president of LoanCare. "During his time as president, Gene helped the company navigate through exponential growth, changes in ownership and deep economic troughs. As our head of business development for the last two years, Gene has been instrumental to the company almost doubling in size."

Moss took over the position on March 19 and will be working with Ross through April to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, the company said in a press release.

Sponsor Content

Moss brings more than 25 years of financial services industry experience to the role. Before joining LoanCare, he served as the senior vice president of sales and business development for the lender-placed insurance division of National General Insurance, overseeing strategic accounts. Moss also served as the senior vice president of business development for subservicing for Flagstar Bank and served as director of business development for Ocwen Loan Servicing from 2007 through 2015. Prior to Ocwen, he spent a decade in the debt capital markets division of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

"In addition to his professional experience, both Gene and I agree that Rodney's impeccable integrity and forthright approach reflect the values of the LoanCare team," Worrall added.

In his role, Moss will lead the continued growth of LoanCare's portfolio of strategic subservicing relationships, the company explained. In addition to overseeing LoanCare's team of sales professionals, he also directs the company's expansion into new products, such as the company’s recently announced program to service open-ended home equity lines of credit and eMortgages.

"LoanCare is recognized as a best-in-class subservicer that delivers industry-leading service and results for customers, clients, investors and all other stakeholders," said Moss. "I am thrilled and honored to be working with such a talented, experienced and forward-thinking team at LoanCare. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the company."

HousingJobs connects the most qualified housing professionals with the best career opportunities. Visit HousingJobs.com to find your next great opportunity or to recruit from the pool of the most talented housing professionals around — HousingWire readers.