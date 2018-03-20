Automated compliance solutions provider ComplianceEase announced Tuesday it has fully integrated its 4506xpress income verification solution with Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter platform and is now part of the GSE's Day 1 Certainty program.

With this integration, the company meets Fannie Mae’s standards for income verification, eliminating the need for reverification of IRS Form 4506-T. This validation frees lenders from reps and warranties with regard to the accuracy and integrity of tax transcript data obtained through ComplianceEase, the company explained in a press release.

“We are pleased to be participating in Fannie Mae’s DU validation service through their Day 1 Certainty program,” said John Vong, president of ComplianceEase. “This kind of forward-thinking automation technology speeds up workflow and provides a better borrower experience with lender assurances.”