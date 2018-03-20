Nations Reliable Lending, a Houston-based mortgage lender that operates more than 70 locations in 45 states, is rebranding.

Going forward, the company will be known as NRL Mortgage.

In a release, the company said that the new brand emphasizes the company’s commitment to its “strong core values, expansion, and evolution as a tenured mortgage lender.”

The company was founded in 2007 and has grown from five employees to more than 500 currently, and the company said that its rebrand helps mark its transition from a “small, local lender to a national industry leader.”

The company also said that one of the goals of the rebrand is to grow its retail lending platform. The company currently has more than 70 brick-and-mortar branches, but the majority of its business is sourced online.

“Our decision to rebrand marks our commitment to investing in our future. We are planning for continued growth by evaluating and defining our unique position,” Ron Zach, NRL Mortgage president, said.

“The mortgage industry is not the same as it was when we started, and it won’t be the same a few years from now, thanks to new regulations, digital tools, and a new generation of homebuyers,” Zach added. “We’re confident that the rebrand will empower us to continue to build meaningful and relevant relationships with our customers and referral partners.”

The company said that the full rebrand is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“At NRL, we are fully committed to building reliability across all channels to our customers, business partners, associates and everyone that we touch throughout the loan process,” said Mewael Ghebremichael, NRL Mortgage’s chief production officer.

“We are so passionate and determined to meet this commitment that we made it a priority to put this message at the center of our center our brand and communication strategy,” Ghebremichael said. “We took a hard look at our current brand and decided that we could achieve our goals by taking a new direction.”