FormFree, an automated asset verification provider, recently announced that its AccountChek asset verification service will integrate with Black Knight’s LoanSphere Exchange Digital, a centralized API marketplace for the mortgage industry.

“We are proud to put AccountChek’s time-tested efficiency and superior borrower experience in the hands of more Black Knight customers,” said Brent Chandler, founder and CEO of FormFree. “With LoanSphere Exchange Digital, lenders can order and manage AccountChek Asset Reports without the time and expense of a custom integration.”

Lenders will be able to access AccountChek and other FormFree services through LoanSphere Exchange Digital to support enhanced loan quality, help minimize repurchase risk and drive efficiencies in the mortgage transaction, FormFree explained in a press release.

“We welcome FormFree as our latest LoanSphere Exchange Digital integration provider,” said Tom Peterson, president, Lending Solutions division at Black Knight. “Black Knight is committed to enhancing the consumer experience by offering lenders a more cost-effective way to build their digital solutions, and services such as FormFree’s AccountChek help us deliver on that commitment.”

LoanSphere Exchange Digital integrates with Black Knight’s loan origination system, LoanSphere Empower, which is designed for retail, wholesale and consumer-direct lenders, as well as LoanSphere LendingSpace, the company’s LOS designed for correspondent lending.