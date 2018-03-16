Real estate investment firm Waypoint Residential announced Friday it has added three members to its senior team to bolster the firm’s operations.

Waypoint has brought on Doug Wolski as managing director of portfolio management, James Driscoll as senior vice president of development and Gina Lujan as vice president of talent.

“We’re pleased to add such talented professionals to the Waypoint team,” said Peter DiCorpo, Waypoint’s chief operating officer. “Doug, James and Gina will each make valuable contributions to Waypoint as we expand our national presence to build upon our investment track record of $2.8 billion over 21,000 units of conventional multifamily, student housing and senior housing.”

Wolski will oversee portfolio, property dispositions and valuations for the company, Waypoint said in a press release. An industry veteran with more than 26 years of experience, Wolski, who has more than 26 years of industry experience, most recently served as a director at Clarion Partners. He has previously held positions as vice president of asset management for the U.S. residential group at AIG Global Real Estate and Prudential Real Estate Investors.

Driscoll will lead the Waypoint’s development efforts in the Northeast region, including land acquisition, construction and lease-up of new properties, as well as supporting teams in other geographic regions, the company said. Driscoll, who has more than 25 years of experience leading the planning and development of residential and mixed-use properties, joins Waypoint from LCOR, where he served as senior vice president of development. Previously, Driscoll held senior-level positions as at M/I Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes and Archstone.

Lujan will advance Waypoint’s employee development strategy through strategic recruiting and performance management, the company explained. Lujan brings more than 12 years of experience to her new role. She previously served as senior vice president of human resources for Jones Lang LaSalle and director of human resources for Tishman Speyer.